Woman faces second trial for shooting that killed husband in Goshen

GOSHEN, Calif. (KFSN) -- February 6th marks ten years since Exeter Police Officer Daniel Green was shot and killed in his Goshen home.

His ex-wife, Erika Sandoval, was arrested and charged with his murder shortly after but a hung jury led to a mistrial.

Thursday marked the first day back in court as she faces first-degree murder charges for a second time.

Opening arguments from the prosecution and defense both started with recalling the crime, as the suspect Erika Sandoval was back in court.

"On February 6, 2015, Erica Sandoval shot and killed Daniel Green. She will sit here in court and tell you that so, why are we here?" says Sandoval's appointed public defender.

In her first trial, she admitted to shooting and killing her ex-husband, and father of her child, Exeter police officer, Daniel Green, in his Goshen home in 2015.

But in 2019 a hung jury ultimately led to a mistrial.

On Thursday morning 12 new jurors listened to opening arguments in the case.

"This trial is going to dissect the very unhealthy relationship between Daniel Green and Erika Sandoval," explained Sandoval's Public Defender.

The defense told jurors, that Sandoval was not in her normal state of mind after walking into Green's home and finding alcohol, loaded guns, and an explicit, all accessible to their toddler child.

"Her mind is racing. Her heart is beating this printed-out photo of the hell that Daniel has put her through the threats," mentions Sandoval's public defender.

But prosecutors argued the crime was premeditated and believe the motive may have been a new relationship.

"There were four entry wounds into Mr. Green's body, to the hand to his mid-chest, front of his neck, and into his forehead," detailed David Alavezos, the Lead Prosecuting Attorney.

Witnesses also took the stand including Green's former co-worker who found his body during a welfare check.

"When I went into the bathroom turning right I observed Daniel laying into the bathtub and had been deceased," recalled Brett Inglehart, former Exeter Police Officer.

Both Green and Sandoval were arrested in 2011 for a domestic violence incident.

Sandoval will be back in court on Tuesday.

If she is found guilty of first-degree murder with special allegations of planning the crime and lying in wait that could mean the death penalty.

The Tulare county district attorney's office says they expect the trial to go on for more than two months.