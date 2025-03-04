Woman hit and killed by daughter's boyfriend in Kings County, deputies say

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- As family and friends gathered to watch the Super Bowl on February 9th, Kings County Sheriff's deputies descended on a home.

Investigators learned that 38-year-old Roxanne Hicks was hit and killed on a property off Hanford Armona Road.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says the man behind the wheel was her daughter's boyfriend, 25-year-old Devon Vansickle.

"It was one of those situations where some folks had a little too much alcohol, and it resulted in an argument within the home that unfortunately resulted in the end of somebody's life," said Kings County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Martin.

It would take two days of investigating before he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily injury, among other charges.

Shortly after that, he was released.

"Through this, this course of this investigation, which is in conjunction with the California Highway Patrol, things are, are changing," said Martin.

"And you know, every day, as far as more and more evidence comes to light, and at the end of the day, ultimately, it's going to be up to the district attorney as to what charges are actually processed."

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says they have encountered Vansickle in the past for driving under the influence.

Hick's cousin gave Action News a statement on her death, writing, in part:

"My beautiful cousin was taken way too soon leaving her children heartbroken and lost without her. She was an amazing mom, and I'm proud of the woman she became."

She went on to say she prays the justice system does its job.

Vansickle has not been charged at this time.

We reached out to the District Attorney, who said they sent back the case for additional investigation.

