Woman hospitalized after being hit by train in Madera, police say

A 34-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a train in Madera Tuesday evening.

A 34-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a train in Madera Tuesday evening.

A 34-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a train in Madera Tuesday evening.

A 34-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a train in Madera Tuesday evening.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 34-year-old woman is in the hospital after being hit by a train in Madera.

Police say the woman was trying to cross the tracks near Gateway Drive and Olive Avenue just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck.

She suffered major injuries.

This is the second person to be hit by a train in the city this month.