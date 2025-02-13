Woman hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Fresno County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7:10 pm in the area of Chestnut and Shields.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the woman was hit by a pickup truck.

She was taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

Officials say the driver left the area after the crash and has not yet been found.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the CHP at (559) 262-0400.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.

