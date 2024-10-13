Woman hospitalized following DUI crash into Tulare County home, CHP says

A woman is in the hospital after she crashed into a home in Ivanhoe early Sunday morning.

A woman is in the hospital after she crashed into a home in Ivanhoe early Sunday morning.

A woman is in the hospital after she crashed into a home in Ivanhoe early Sunday morning.

A woman is in the hospital after she crashed into a home in Ivanhoe early Sunday morning.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after she crashed into a house in the South Valley.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Giotta Avenue near Road 158 in Ivanhoe just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say a 21-year-old woman was driving south on Road 158 when she abruptly turned left for an unknown reason.

The woman ended up crashing through a wall and hit a house, causing a gas leak.

She was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The house residents had to leave temporarily until the gas was turned off and it was safe to return.

Authorities say alcohol was a factor and the woman was arrested for driving under the influence.