Woman hospitalized following shooting in Merced, police say

A woman is in the hospital following an early morning shooting in Merced on Saturday morning.

A woman is in the hospital following an early morning shooting in Merced on Saturday morning.

A woman is in the hospital following an early morning shooting in Merced on Saturday morning.

A woman is in the hospital following an early morning shooting in Merced on Saturday morning.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital following an early morning shooting in Merced on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a neighborhood on Orion Drive near Saint Tropez at around 1:30 a.m., where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the woman was alert and conscious at the scene. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.