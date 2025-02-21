Woman injures husband in Fresno County domestic violence incident, deputies say

The woman allegedly ran her husband over, then used a forklift to pull the car off him.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being run over by his wife following a domestic violence incident in Fresno County.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says shortly after midnight Friday, deputies responded to a home on West Riverdale and South Walnut avenues, just west of Highway 41.

Deputies say as things got physical between the couple, the woman got into her car to leave. The man followed her and began smashing her car with a power tool.

Investigators say the woman then accelerated her car and ran him over, trapping him underneath.

The woman then got onto a nearby forklift to pick up the car off her husband.

The man was airlifted to the hospital with major injuries and his current condition is listed as critical.

Deputies say no arrests have been made at this point.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.