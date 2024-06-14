Woman inspired to change career path after Community Regional Medical Center stay

A young woman was at Community Regional Medical Center after being diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening infection.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Trista Hulsey was a high school junior and began experiencing painful headaches and a high fever.

A bump started forming on Trista's forehead.

"It was affecting my vision, it was affecting my thinking," she said. "I was scattered, like my brain was scattered. I couldn't think, so I stayed out of school for a few days."

She knew something was wrong and went to a doctor, who then immediately told her she needed to go to Community Regional Medical Center for a higher level of care.

"They came back with the neuro team, told me that I was going to be admitted into the hospital and that they were going to do brain surgery that night," she said.

Trista's care team diagnosed her with Pott's Puffy Tumor. This is when a patient's sinuses aren't draining, and the fluid moves to the forehead.

"It's kind of a combination of a bone infection mixed with the sinus infection of the forehead," says Dr. Robert Julian. "In her case, in particular, it extended intracranial as well. It entered where it was threatening the brain."

Thankfully, Community Regional's neuro team acted quickly, preventing any serious complications.

Trista was in recovery for two months. She says the staff made - what could have been a difficult time - a positive one for her.

It was also during that stay that she realized she had a new dream.

"I wanted to be an attorney," she said. "Then instantly, when I had that Pott's Puffy Tumor, it just changed my view and I was like, 'I can really do this my entire life and help someone because that makes me feel fulfilled.'"

Trista is now 19 years old and a sophomore nursing student at Fresno State.

She's eager to get into the healthcare field so she, too, can make a difference in someone's life, similar to the nurses and doctors at Community Regional.

