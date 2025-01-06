Woman killed, child injured after suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed and a young girl was injured in a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 pm near Floral and Willow avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a 24-year-old man in a Toyota crossed over the center line while trying to turn, ending up in the path of an oncoming Nissan.

Both drivers and all of their passengers were taken to the hospital, where a 28-year-old woman later died.

Officials say the woman was in the Toyota with a 9-year-old girl, who suffered major injuries.

During the investigation, officers say the driver of the Toyota was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital.