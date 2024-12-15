Woman killed in crash after driver runs stop sign in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway in the South Valley after a car crash left one woman dead in Tulare County.

The collision happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on Highway 65 and Marinette Avenue, near Exeter.

The California Highway Patrol says a Chevy Silverado was heading east on Marinette when it ran a stop sign.

The Silverado crashed into a Chevy Deluxe driving south on the highway, killing the woman who was a passenger in the deluxe.

The driver of the deluxe was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol are not factors in the crash.