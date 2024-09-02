Woman killed in crash involving big rig in Madera County identified

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Madera County.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who was killed in a crash involving a big rig in Madera County has been identified as 31-year-old Brittany Robbins.

The crash happened on Friday, August 30 on Avenue 12 at Riverstone Boulevard.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

California Highway Patrol investigators say a man driving a Chrysler west on Avenue 12 stopped to make a left turn at Riverstone Boulevard.

A big rig failed to stop and rear-ended the Chrysler.

Officers say the impact sent the semi into the opposite lane, killing Robbins when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The man in the Chrysler was also injured. The big rig driver was not hurt.

Authorities have said alcohol and drugs were not factors in this crash.

