Woman killed in crash involving parked Police motorcycle in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a crash at a Highway 180 intersection in Fresno County.

It happened at about noon on Highway 180 and Del Rey Avenue.

Officers say the 38-year-old woman was driving a Chevrolet Malibu north on Del Rey and entered the west lane of the highway.

As the car entered the intersection, it hit a Hummer driven by a 72-year-old man.

The force caused the Chevrolet to swerve and hit the right side mirror of a nearby Sanger Police motorcycle.

The woman died at the scene and the man suffered minor injuries.

The officer, who was monitoring traffic at the time, was not hurt.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

