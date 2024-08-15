Woman killed in head-on crash in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the woman who was killed in a head-on crash in Fresno County over the weekend.

Authorities say 27-year-old Tiffany Boone died in an early morning collision on Saturday near Highway 269 and Ford Avenue.

The San Diego County woman was a passenger in a Tesla.

Investigators say the driver of the Tesla was heading northbound before going into the southbound lane, crashing into an oncoming truck.

The drivers involved were sent to the hospital.

Boone died at the scene.

It's unknown why the man driving the Tesla was in the wrong lane.

