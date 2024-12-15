Woman killed in head-on crash on Mariposa County highway, CHP says

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died following a head-on crash in Mariposa County.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday on Highway 49 near Ben Hur Road.

The California Highway Patrol says a woman in her 30s was traveling north on Highway 49 when, for an unknown reason, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Jeep.

The woman died as a result of the crash and several other passengers in both involved cars were taken to the hospital.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.