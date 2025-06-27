Woman killed, man hospitalized after motorcycle crashes into tractor in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor in Fresno County.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday near Colorado Road and Sumner Avenue, which is between Tranquillity and San Joaquin.

The California Highway Patrol tells Action News a man was driving the motorcycle with a female passenger, when they drove into the back of a tractor pulling a trailer.

The woman died at the scene.

The man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

