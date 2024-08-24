Woman shot and killed following an argument near Hookah Lounge in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a Rite Aid on Cedar and Nees Avenues at 3:00 a.m. and found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say the woman was involved in an argument with an unknown woman across the street in the parking lot of Hookah Lounge.

The argument moved to the Rite Aid parking lot, where police say a fistfight broke out moments before the shooting.

Police are searching for the woman involved in the argument.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Fresno Police.