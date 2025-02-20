'A Worthy Welcome Party': Fresno's Xavier Worthy hosts free event at Granite Park

More than 4,400 fans lined up outside Fresno's Granite Park to catch a glimpse of NFL star Xavier Worthy Wednesday night.

More than 4,400 fans lined up outside Fresno's Granite Park to catch a glimpse of NFL star Xavier Worthy Wednesday night.

More than 4,400 fans lined up outside Fresno's Granite Park to catch a glimpse of NFL star Xavier Worthy Wednesday night.

More than 4,400 fans lined up outside Fresno's Granite Park to catch a glimpse of NFL star Xavier Worthy Wednesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 4,400 fans lined up outside Fresno's Granite Park to catch a glimpse of NFL star Xavier Worthy Wednesday night.

The Central High grad turned Kansas City Chiefs WR filled the event with food trucks, plenty of autographs, and even a DJ.

"Just wanted to give back to my people," Worthy said. "This is where I'm from. I just want to give back. I feel like they gave back to me, I want to give back to them."

At just 21 years old, Worthy has quickly become a hometown hero.

RELATED: Fresno's Xavier Worthy lone bright spot in Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX loss

"It's crazy. I had guys I looked at like me heroes and now, I'm one of the guys who has the ability to give back," Worthy said. "I just want to be the kind of guy who leads them in the right direction."

In just his first season in the NFL, Worthy made it all the way to Super Bowl LIX, walking away as the lone bright spot for Kansas City with two touchdowns to his name.

It's a moment his mother, Nicky Jones, says "catapulted" him to another level of popularity.

RELATED: Mother of Fresno's Xavier Worthy feeling all emotions ahead of Super Bowl LIX

"We're seeing a different level now, but it's all good things," Jones said. "I'm just excited for what we can do in the Valley, and what we can bring to the Valley."

Jones says the giving back has only just begun, with the family determined to set up a foundation in the near future.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.