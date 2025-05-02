WUHS robotics team qualifies for world championship in second competitive year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In just their second year of competition, Washington Union High School's robotics team is headed to the world stage.

Students are surrounded by metal and mechanisms in this Robotics Lab at Washington Union High School.

Senior Christopher Cruz planned to take the medical pathway during his four years, but instead, decided to go with his second choice: robotics.

"I fell in love with it," Christopher said.

Jason Archuleta is the Robotics Teacher.

He says the students take ownership of their robots.

"They design them, build them and program them," Archuleta said.

This is the fifth year the course has been offered, but only the second year they've been competitive.

Last year was a learning experience.

None of the teams advanced to state.

But this year, they were ready.

All three teams made it to the state competition.

Christopher and his teammates did so well that they're advancing to the Vex Robotics World Championship.

Frederick Hilliker is in charge of strategy.

Christopher is the driver.

Rodrigo Vega is part of the pit team and works on ensuring the robot is ready and has any repairs needed.

Ashlee Porras is a scout.

Maverik Villalobos is in charge of programming.

Juan Salcedo is in charge of the score and time.

"It's both really exciting and really nerve-wracking to see that this is where your skills really get put to the test. This is where you see if everything you've done really pays off," Christopher said.

The basic premise of the game includes their robot picking up rings and stacking them onto a stand.

With the competition two months away, the team decided to build a brand new robot based on their original.

"We just wanted to make this, but smaller, faster and better," Christopher said.

They're still finishing building and finalizing the coding, but they've already begun strategizing.

Archuleta says while it's fun for the students, they're also learning how to think like an engineer.

"They learn how to tackle problems, analyze a problem, think about what they're going to do to solve that problem. Then they learn a bunch of skills," Archuleta said.

Christopher and his team say they plan to use those skills to succeed on the world stage.

"I intend to at least make it a semi, or at least try to win," Christopher said.

The team will be flying out of Fresno to Dallas, Texas, on May 4 and they begin the world championships on May 6.

