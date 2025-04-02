Former state AG and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra enters crowded California governor race

Xavier Becerra, former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and California Attorney General, announced Wednesday that he's entering the race for governor of California.

In a statement, Becerra said: "California is at a crossroads. From housing to healthcare, childcare to college, working families are facing an affordability crisis. The California Dream is slipping away. I'm running for Governor to fight for that dream, to build a stronger, affordable California for everyone, and to take on bullies who get in our way."

As attorney general, Becerra fought the Trump administration and defended the Affordable Care Act all the way to the Supreme Court and won. As U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Becerra served under President Biden overseeing reductions in prescription drug prices and expanded healthcare coverage.

"I know what it means to work hard and dream big. My parents came to California with $12 in their pockets. They built a life they were proud of. That's the promise of California, and I will fight to ensure it's still within reach for everyone," said Becerra.

The primary is slated for June 2 of next year. Over a dozen candidates have already entered the race including Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, former congresswoman Katie Porter, former Mayor of Los Angeles Antonio Villaraigosa, former California state controller Betty Yee, and former speaker of the California State Assembly Toni Atkins.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is also considering a run and said she'll make a decision by the end of summer.