Xavier Worthy hosting free event in Fresno days after Super Bowl appearance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Following his standout performance in Super Bowl LIX, Xavier Worthy will host a free event in Fresno next week.

The event will feature a DJ and food trucks at Granite Park on Cedar Avenue.

Attendees will also have a chance to meet the Central High School graduate.

Worthy's return to Fresno comes just 10 days after he scored two touchdowns against the Eagles in this year's big game.

The event kicks off at 4:30 pm and runs through 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 19.

To register for the event, click here.