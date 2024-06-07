  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Yosemite National Park officially declares start of fire season

Park officials want to remind everyone that residential pile burning within the park is not permitted during this season.

KFSN logo
Friday, June 7, 2024
Yosemite National Park officially declares start of fire season
Yosemite National Park has officially declared the start of fire season due to hotter and drier conditions.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park has officially declared the start of fire season due to hotter and drier conditions.

Park officials want to remind everyone that residential pile burning within the park is not permitted during this season.

Residents and visitors are urged to follow all fire rules and regulations to help prevent human-caused wildfires.

Fire personnel will be also conducting inspections within Yosemite throughout the season.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW