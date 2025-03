Zoomania returns to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Zoomania is back at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo!

It's the zoo's big fundraiser that comes around during March Madness.

You can log on to their website right now to see the animals taking place in this year's brackets.

Donations have already started, and you can update every week.

They'll go to your favorite team and help them advance in the brackets.

All the money raised will help provide animal care to the residents at the zoo