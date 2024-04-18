How the 'Call For Hope' telethon strengthens the Poverello House's goals

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Every day, hundreds of people walk through the doors of the Poverello House in Downtown Fresno in need of a warm meal, bed, shower or other resources.

"We serve one million hot meals a year in our community and much more than that, we offer shelter programs, street outreach programs, drug rehab programs," Poverello House Chief Executive Officer Zack Darrah says. "We have a mental health clinic on site and drop in program where you can see a case manager."

You can call or text POV at 559-319-1900 to donate or visit the Poverello House's website.

Multiple resources Darrah says, can make all the difference for people in need of an extra hand.

"The reality of people going through hard times is that no story is the same," Darrah says. "And every person going through the Poverello House has a story."

Stories Darrah says he's heard first hand and says part of the organizations mission is also about treating people with dignity and respect.

Opening the doors to Papa Mike's Café in January, where people get a dining experience, helped with that pillar.

"Our tag line for Papa Mike's Café is where dignity is the main course and for us that is what it's all about," Darrah says.

Darrah says volunteers and donations are what keep this busy operation running year-round.

On Thursday, their third "Call For Hope" telethon is taking place with a $200,000 goal.

As of 6:30 pm, the telethon has raised $115,000.

"We cannot do what we do without people who are giving of their financial resources and their time," Darrah says.

Last year, $160,000 was raised. Darrah is looking forward to what this year will bring as they continue helping tens of thousands of people.

"Even calling in and making a five-dollar donation that provides one meal for a person at Papa Mike's Café. And it really does make a difference," Darrah says.

