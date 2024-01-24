  • Watch Now

Papa Mike's Café at Poverello House officially opening

At no cost, guests will enjoy a full-serve restaurant experience for breakfast, lunch and dinner, complete with menus and servers.

ByAmanda Aguilar KFSN logo
Wednesday, January 24, 2024 1:56PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Poverello House in downtown Fresno will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand-new Papa Mike's Café.

Volunteers are getting ready, cooking up delicious meals for the guests.

Guests will enter the restaurant and have the option to choose from a menu offering three to five delectable meal options.

Menu options for breakfast include a breakfast burrito, biscuits and gravy and chicken and waffles.

For lunch and dinner include the Papa Mike's Burger, BBQ burger, chicken tender sandwich and much more!

The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 11 am Wednesday.

Breakfast will be served seven to 10 am Monday through Friday, and lunch and dinner will be from 11:30 am to 5 pm.

Brunch will be served on the weekends from 9 am to 1 pm.

Papa Mike's Pizzeria will be open from 11:30 am to 5 pm.

