Power Fire burning in wildland near Auberry

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a wildland fire in the Fresno County community of Auberry.

The Power Fire is burning along Powerhouse Road near the Kirckhoff Reservoir.

So far it has charred about 150 acres and a small area north of New Auberry is under an evacuation warning.

The fire is spreading to the southeast and officials say a "minimal number" of structures are threatened.

An evacuation warning is in effect for Powerhouse Road and all side roads from 0.25 miles north of Wish I Ah Rd to the Fresno / Madera County Line. The north, east, and west boundaries are the San Joaquin River.

