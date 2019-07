PG&E crews responded to the scene and working to restore power to 409 people. (PG&E)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of people were left without power after a broken tree branch brought down power lines and sparked a grass fire near Fowler.It happened around 11 a.m. off of Highway 99 and Merced Street.Fire officials said they have contained the blaze. PG&E reported 409 people were left without electricity when the power lines went down.PG&E crews responded to the scene and are now working to restore power to 91 people. The estimated time of restoration is 2:00 p.m., according to the company's website.More information on the outage here