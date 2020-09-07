Statewide Flex Alert issued for today, more extreme heat in California's forecast

Utility companies will focus on energy conservation during peak hours from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. That means avoid using large appliances, close drapes and blinds, use fans, and set your thermostat to 78 degrees.
Yesterday, California ISO lifted the Stage 2 Emergency declaration, meaning that no power outages were ordered by the grid operator. Earlier, California ISO and PG&E warned Californians to prepare for power outages unless residents can conserve electricity amid the dangerous heat wave, California's Independent Systems Operator warned.
California's ISO projected "energy shortfalls" due to the record temperatures. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, The CA ISO declared a Stage 2 Emergency, warning residents to expected blackouts. Two and a half hours later, the Stage 2 Emergency Declaration was lifted and the grid operator said no power outages were necessary Sunday night. The agency reiterated that power conservation last month helped prevent power outages.
A Public Safety Power Shutoff could occur Monday and Tuesday and could affect about 103,000 customers in the North Bay and Sierra Foothills, according to PG&E. Customers can now go to PG&E's website to see the order of rotation of rolling outages. You can check for your rotating block number using the tool here.
The threat of power shutoffs comes as the state deals with wildfires in the Bay Area, Central Valley and Southern California.
