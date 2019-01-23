PG&E

Pranksters create fake PG&E website with phony press release

EMBED </>More Videos

A fake press release posted to the site stated that their former president was donating millions of dollars to Camp Fire Victims. (KGO-TV)

Emily Burns
SAN FRANCISCO --
An elaborate prank was played on PG&E Wednesday when a fake news release was published on a fake website.

The site and news release look similar to PG&E's, though the URL is slightly different from the utility's actual site.

The document says former President and Chief Operating Officer Geisha Williams was donating $2.5 million to Camp Fire victims.

RELATED: PG&E CEO steps down as company faces possible bankruptcy

We emailed the address for press inquiries that was listed on the release - that generated a response - which thanked us for our inquiry and to please call a number for more information.

That number actually belongs to PG&E.

RELATED: PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns

We called the utility, and their officials said the story is fake and they're looking into it.

This comes as PG&E plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help them deal with liability from wildfires.

See more stories on PG&E.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
PG&EbankruptcyprankCamp FirewildfireNorth Bay Firesfiredeadly fireCaliforniaCalifornia - Northern
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PG&E
Local PG&E crews prepare for damage caused by high wind speeds
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy may affect you
PG&E CEO steps down as company faces possible bankruptcy
More PG&E
Top Stories
5 dead in shooting at Florida bank: Police
Nurse arrested in sexual assault of incapacitated woman
Support from across the country draws in for injured 13-year-old
Salvadoran man to be charged in Nevada killing spree
Woman shot after performing sex act for Pringles and $5
Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80
Prosecutors: Man killed wife before she cut him out of will
Americans aren't having enough babies to repopulate: CDC
Show More
Soda shop sells CBD-infused milkshakes and sundaes
Group petitions for removal of Selma police chief
Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle in Southwest Fresno
Local federal workers hope for deal in Washington to end shutdown
Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating teen
More News