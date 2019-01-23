An elaborate prank was played on PG&E Wednesday when a fake news release was published on a fake website.The site and news release look similar to PG&E's, though the URL is slightly different from the utility's actual site.The document says former President and Chief Operating Officer Geisha Williams was donating $2.5 million to Camp Fire victims.We emailed the address for press inquiries that was listed on the release - that generated a response - which thanked us for our inquiry and to please call a number for more information.That number actually belongs to PG&E.We called the utility, and their officials said the story is fake and they're looking into it.This comes as PG&E plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to help them deal with liability from wildfires.