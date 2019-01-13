PG&E

PG&E CEO steps down as company faces possible bankruptcy

PG&E Corp CEO and President Geisha Williams speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2 on October 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The CEO of Pacific Gas and Electric resigned Sunday and employees could learn this week if the utility will declare insolvency while facing billions of dollars in liability over its role in recent California wildfires.

PG&E released a statement Sunday thanking Geisha Williams for her service. The board of directors chose John Simon as interim CEO.

"While we are making progress as a company in safety and other areas, the board recognizes the tremendous challenges PG&E continues to face," the company said. "We believe John is the right interim leader for the company while we work to identify a new CEO."

PG&E is in discussions with lenders about a financing package worth up to $5 billion. It would allow the company to continue operating during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

Under a new state law, PG&E must tell its employees at least 15 days before a change of control in the company - including a bankruptcy filing, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. That notice may come as soon as Monday.

State fire investigators blamed the utility's power lines for causing a number of California wildfires in October 2017.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyPG&Ecaliforniawildfire
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PG&E
S&P slashes PG&E credit rating to junk status
PG&E shares are hammered as potential liabilities mount
California utility assessing finances amid wildfire links
Report: PG&E looking to sell off its natural gas division
More PG&E
SOCIETY
Average US price of gas drops 12 cents per gallon to $2.31
Local businesses join together to replace bikes stolen on Christmas Day
SoCal mom who fought cancer while pregnant finally gets transplant
California town launches 'Goat Fund Me' to prevent wildfires
More Society
Top Stories
Agencies prepare for storm approaching Central Valley
Car slams into tree when motorcyclist fires shots at vehicle
Fight ends in gunfire, bullet strikes window of Visalia Bank of Sierra
Bay Area Papa Murphy's shut down after photos go viral
With storm pending, voluntary evacuation warning issued for Holy Fire burn areas
Firefighter "panhandles" to raise shutdown awareness
2 shot outside mall in Salt Lake City suburb
Driver crashes car through front doors of Walgreens in Visalia
Show More
Average US price of gas drops 12 cents per gallon to $2.31
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Man walking home with groceries stabbed in Southeast Fresno
Alabama police officer killed, another wounded in shooting
Several shots fired at house in Fresno County
More News