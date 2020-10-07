Fresno training facility linked to death or starvation of multiple dogs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Outrage is growing against a Fresno pet training facility after several families say they've lost beloved dogs there.
The heartbroken pet owners are united in trying to find answers about missing, "diseased", and deceased animals - with one common link - they were all under the care of Precision River K-9 Training in Fresno, run by Sarah Rose.
Action News obtained documents and veterinarian records from pet owners as part of our investigation.
We've built a timeline of their claims against the training facility.
In October 2019, a female pit bull named Stormie went to the facility for board and training. On February 4th this year, she died. Her picture was posted by a bully rescue. The rescue is still trying to get vet records and piece together how and why Stormie died.
On August 5th, two Doberman puppies, King and Kano, went in for training at the facility. The owners say King died on August 25th but they were not told of the death until September 24th, when they picked up Kano in what they say was an emaciated state. A vet confirmed Kano had been starved, but thankfully, he received emergency care and survived.
On August 17th, Maggie, a Giant Schnauzer belonging to Ron and Judy Kelley, went missing from Precision River K-9. The business acknowledged the dog 'got away from them'. Maggie was found dead in northwest Fresno on Monday.
"We want Sarah Rose brought to justice, and if that means closing her business down and never ever handling someone else's pet, that's good," said Ron Kelley. "Everybody needs to understand that Maggie is not with us and the question is why," he said.
The Kelleys started a Facebook page about their loss and calls for action.
They say a man found Maggie on Monday, but when they got to their dog it was not what they expected.
"Her body looked like it had been dead for quite some time, but her body had only been there since Thursday. There weren't any flies, there weren't any maggots... She had a linear incision all the way from her chest to her pelvis and there were no organs in her body (right). There's no blood," said the Kelleys.
The owner of two Doberman puppies also in the care of Precision River k9 Training is outraged over his loss. Judah Estrella says one dog, King, died and the other, Kano, was confirmed by a vet to have been starved.
"The way I found my dog... no other dog should have to go through that. Period. When you pick up your dog it's just skin and bones and when you drop him off he was a playful puppy. He looked terrified. She (Sarah Rose) should not be allowed to be around dogs," Estrella said.
Action News went over to Precision River K9 Training and spoke with the staff. They said they are no longer associated with Sarah Rose, but they stand behind their quality of care for the dogs.
"This place is amazing. There's no neglect that's one of the hardest parts about everything is hearing all these stories... It's not that kind of place. Regardless of what Sarah may or may not have done, regardless of everyone that's mad at her... don't blame this staff," a staff member said.
Action News reached out to Sarah Rose, who sent documents showing a criminal and civil investigation underway regarding causes of action for slander and libel and for threats allegedly made against Precision River K9 and its staff.
Regarding the death of King the Doberman puppy, Rose sent a statement to Action News, saying:
"These claims are not only ridiculous, they are libelous fabrications of the truth and facts, manufactured by the owners and uninvolved third parties."
With regard to Maggie the Giant Schnauzer, Rose claimed she has received continuous threats because of the social media frenzy related to these incidents. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is now involved.
