Pregnant Clovis woman survives COVID-19 with life-saving treatment

Dallas Selling and her twins are healthy now, 49 days after she was hospitalized with the coronavirus.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis woman is headed home after a harrowing battle with COVID-19 that nearly cost her her life and potentially the lives of her unborn twin girls.

On Monday, Dallas Selling was discharged from Community Regional Medical Center by her husband 49 days after being brought in.

"I never thought death was an option. It wasn't something that was real - losing the baby was a real fear for me," Selling said.

Selling started feeling sick around Thanksgiving, and her symptoms soon got worse.

She was brought to Clovis Community Hospital, but as her condition deteriorated, she was quickly sent to CRMC where she was put on a ventilator.

A specialized team at the hospital then started ECMO treatments when they say none of the other treatments were working.

The process involves using a machine that oxygenates a patient's blood outside the body, then returns it, allowing the lungs to rest.

"This is the first time our team has had a patient with twins. We only really offer it when the patient is young, overall healthy because it's very intense therapy," CRMC Dr. Crystal Ives Tallman said.

The treatments showed improvement.

Selling also had to undergo physical therapy as she recovered, fighting hard for the sake of her unborn babies.

She and her twins are healthy now.

Doctors at CRMC are faced with COVID-19 cases every day that end in heartbreak, but they said seeing cases like Selling's makes the hard work worth it.
