President Biden to see storm damage in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties on Thursday

During the trip, President Biden will visit Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties to check in on recovery efforts and figure out what federal support is still needed.

President Joe Biden will be traveling to California's central coast on Thursday to see the devastation left behind by an unrelenting series of powerful storms.

During the trip, President Biden will visit Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties to check in on recovery efforts and figure out what federal support is still needed.

After arriving in Santa Clara County, the president will get a chance to see the widespread destruction along the coast while flying by helicopter to Capitola.

President Biden will then meet with business owners and residents who have been impacted by the storms in the afternoon.

RELATED: How Merced County residents can apply for FEMA disaster assistance

Since late December, heavy rain has hit both counties hard, causing widespread flooding, power outages, and landslides.

On Monday, President Biden approved a disaster declaration for California, making federal funding available for impacted residents in Santa Cruz, Merced, and Sacramento counties.

The declaration has since been expanded to include Monterey, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara counties.