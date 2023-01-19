How Merced County residents can apply for FEMA disaster assistance

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A disaster recovery center is now open in Merced County for residents who have been impacted by severe storms and flooding.

Officials with FEMA announced that a recovery center has opened in the Yosemite Building at the Merced County Fairgrounds, located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

At the recovery center, residents will be able to get help updating their FEMA applications and learning about other assistance that is available.

To apply for assistance, you will need to have the following information:

Social Security number (one per household)

Address of the damaged home or apartment

Description of the damage

Current telephone number

Address where you can get mail or email to receive notifications

Insurance information, if available

Bank account and routing number for direct deposit of funds

FEMA specialists at the recovery center can also help explain rental assistance, fax requested documents to the FEMA processing center, and scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.

The recovery center will be open every day from 7 am to 7 pm.

You can also apply online by clicking here, using the FEMA app, or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.