Biden approves major disaster declaration in California for storm recovery

Governor Gavin Newsom has requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the emergency response and recovery in nine counties.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration in California to bolster the emergency response and recovery in counties hit hard by recent winter storms.

The declaration makes federal funding available for impacted residents and business owners in Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties.

The order will also bring more federal resources to these counties to help with ongoing recovery efforts.

At the end of march, Governor Gavin Newsom had sent a letter to the White House, urging Biden to approve the declaration for the state.

The governor's office says the state's record snowpack is making it difficult to assess damage in some areas around the state.

As statewide damage assessments continue, officials say more counties may be added to the declaration.

Newsom has declared a storm state of emergency in 47 counties since the storms began in late February.

Last week, the governor issued an executive order to help with flood response and recovery in communities near the Tulare Lake basin.

Residents and business owners can register for federal assistance online or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

