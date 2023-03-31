Gov. Newsom signs executive order to help Tulare Lake Basin flood response

Tulare Lake was known in the late 1800s as the largest fresh water lake in the western United States.

The basin has experienced extreme flooding since storms began in February. It is expected to get worse as the snowpack melts.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order focused on support for the Tulare Lake flood response.

The water levels are something we haven't seen in nearly four decades.

The winter of 1982-83 was the last time we saw water going into the Tulare Lake basin.

The lake was known in the late 1800s as the largest fresh water lake in the western United States.

As part of the executive order, staffing has been boosted to help with emergency response crews. Work hour limitations for retired annuitants have been waived.

The Kings County Sheriff is reminding everyone the Tulare Lake Basin is private farmland and trespassing rules will be enforced.

