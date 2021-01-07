I-Team

Trump supporters clash with counter-protesters during rally in Sacramento

By
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Trump supporters rallied at the state capitol in Sacramento on Wednesday. The rally included several fringe groups -- the Proud Boys, the 3-Percenters, and some self-described militias.

About 1,000 Trump supporters started the rally at the state capital by listening to the president's speech. While criticizing democrats, President Trump said, "They've used the pandemic as a way of defrauding the people in a proper election."

RELATED: Bay Area Republicans call siege of US Capitol 'disgusting'

Manuel, a Trump supporter at Wednesday's rally, told our sister station KGO-TV, "We know our votes were stolen even here in California."

He and many others support the president effort to fight the election results, despite the president's clear loss. They don't believe tensions will ease after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

VIDEO: Social media videos show chaos, violence on frontlines of US Capitol clashes
EMBED More News Videos

Chaos and violence: Social media videos capture clashes between Pro-Trump supporters and police on the frontlines of the U.S Capitol.



T. Fox, a Trump supporter from Elderwood, said, "I am going to fight on because I do believe wholeheartedly, I'm not one of those who's going to turn my head and walk away from facts."

About two dozen counter protesters came to the rally, including Leia Schenk, founder of the social justice group Empact. She told KGO-TV, "We're standing for democracy, we're demanding democracy, we're standing for the votes, everything was counted, everything is valid, enough is legit, and we've worked hard to get to this point."

The tensions inevitably rose, arguing and skirmishes broke out. Proud Boys followed counter-protestors away, and at one point, police surrounded the anti-fascists and pepper sprayed them.

Sacramento police tried a different tactic than during the past weeks of protest. They detained people from both sides, and confiscated cans of bear mace and pepper spray.

No one tried to break through the barricades and enter the state capitol.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssacramentodonald trumpprotestjoe biden2020 presidential electioni teamu.s. & worldstate capitolrallypresident donald trumpvice president joe bidenpolice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
NorCal officer punches K-9 at least 10 times, witness says
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
The French Laundry got more than $2.4M in PPP funding intended for small businesses
Reaction pours in after companies tied to Newsom get $3M in PPP loans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congress validates Biden's presidential victory
Trump says his term is ending, transition will be orderly
Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump's removal via 25th Amendment
CA suspends 1.4 million virus unemployment claims
Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao latest resignation after riot
Fresno Unified superintendent, six other CA superintendents oppose Newsom's school plan
'This is un-American': Some Valley lawmakers condemn breach of US Capitol
Show More
Here's what DC suspects are charged with so far
Sources: Explosive devices found near US Capitol were real
Mayor Jerry Dyer to be publicly sworn in at City Hall today
Biden introduces Garland as attorney general pick
Woman fatally shot in US Capitol was from San Diego
More TOP STORIES News