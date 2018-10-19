President signs memorandum on reliable water

President Trump, along with local leaders Congressman Devin Nunes and Congressmen David Valadao, met in Arizona for the signing of a Presidential Memorandum.The White House says the memorandum would reduce regulatory burdens and improve water reliability, while protecting endangered species.The president has directed the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretory of Commerce to streamline regulatory processes and remove unnecessary burdens.The administration says this new process will provide certainty for California farmers who need more water to restore farmlands crippled by drought and regulation.