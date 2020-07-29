royal family

The royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer

LONDON -- Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981.

It is estimated that the wedding drew a global television and radio audience of 1 billion people and hundreds of thousands lined the route from Buckingham Palace to the cathedral.

The ceremony was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of St Paul's.

Diana had five bridesmaids: Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, India Hicks, Catherine Cameron, Sarah-Jane Gaselee and Clementine Hambro. Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were Prince Charles' Supporters, a royal custom instead of a Best Man.

The bride wore a Victorian dress that featured layers of silk taffeta, puffy sleeves and a 25-foot train. It was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

The couple broke tradition by becoming the first royals to forgo the "obey" line in their vows, according to Vanity Fair. And even though Charles forgot to seal his vows with a kiss, the couple created a new tradition of kissing in public on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The reception was held at Buckingham Place. The couple had 27 cakes with an official wedding cake that was a five-foot-tall layered fruitcake, according to Vanity Fair.

Diana was the first Englishwoman to marry an heir to the throne in 300 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentroyalswedding dressprince charlesroyal familyroyal weddingwedding
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROYAL FAMILY
New book outlines royal turmoil before Prince Harry, Meghan's exit
Surprise royal wedding: Princess Beatrice marries at at Windsor
Court papers: Meghan Markle felt 'unprotected' by royal family
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran charged with murder, assault in 1st court appearance
Fresno Fair cancels in-person events, will hold virtual and drive-thru fair
Portion of local hospital staff sidelined due to COVID-19 exposure
Firefighters save downtown Fresno business, searching for arsonist
OR governor: Fed agents to begin 'phased withdrawal' from Portland
Central California coronavirus cases
NB Highway 99 in Tulare closed after multi-vehicle crash
Show More
Madera moms unite for justice for Thaddeus Sran
Arizona train derailment causes bridge collapse and big fire
CA Legislature considering $100B economic stimulus plan
Fresno group working to support frontline workers needs your help
Prosecutors could pull from the past in Thaddeus Sran murder case
More TOP STORIES News