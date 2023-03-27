Project Run Madera gifts hundreds of shoes to young athletes

Project Run Madera has been supporting young runners in the North Valley since 2021.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Project Run Madera has been supporting young runners in the North Valley since 2021.

Alisha Brown, founded the non-profit, as a way to give back to her community.

This past week the organization gave away close to 400 running shoes

Middle and high school students got their hands on new gear for track and field.

Alisha says, "It was incredible seeing so many kids with light up smiles, the shocking faces, saying oh my god this is what I got."

Alisha aims to reach all students with a focus on families who face financial barriers.

"I know a student in particular who was actually waiting for a gear giveaway who had been running in a pair of shoes that were old and he was just so grateful to have a new pair of shoes. He was just waiting for the gear drop to happen so he can receive a pair," Alisha says.

Adrian Hipolito is a senior at Madera South.

He received a pair of shoes this year.

He's inspired by Alisha's career as a professional runner.

Adrian says, "She is trying to do what she didn't have back then and that's just great. It speaks a lot about who she is and about her organization and I really appreciate it."

Lisbeth Mendez is another senior at Madera South.

The giveaways over the last several years have provided financial relief for her family.

Running has also helped her through depression.

"Running is just part of my life now. I don't know what to do if I don't run," Lisbeth mentions.

For Alisha, she hopes her non-profit will inspire and help young athletes follow their goals.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.