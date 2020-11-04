CA Prop 20: Effort to reclassify some crimes, expand DNA collection under vote

Voters appear to be rejecting California Proposition 20, which would reclassify certain crimes and expand mandatory DNA collection.So far, 61% of California voters have opposed the proposition, with 51% of precincts partially reporting.What does this mean?If Prop 20 were to pass, firearm theft, vehicle theft and the unlawful use of credit cards would be reclassified as "wobbler" crimes, meaning prosecutors could charge them as misdemeanors or felonies.The measure would have added two new crimes to California's Penal Code: serial crime and retail organized crime. It also would have expanded mandatory DNA collection from people convicted of certain misdemeanor crimes.