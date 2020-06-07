Coronavirus California

Protest held at Avenal State Prison after COVID-19 outbreak inside facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens were out near Avenal State Prison to protest after a large surge of COVID-19 cases has been announced in the facility's prisoner population.

On May 31, health officials reported 373 new cases of the virus from the prison near Avenal.

There was another huge surge of 245 cases on Thursday. In Kings County, 878 of its COVID-19 cases are in prisons.

Protesters are now asking what the facility is going to do to answer their concerns.

"We want to know why they allowed this to happen, and now that it's there, what are they doing to address it," says Michelle Tran. "What are they doing to take accountability? How are they going to contain it? What are they going to do to keep it from getting worse? "How much blood is going to be shed for this COVID?

On May 27, all staff was required to take Mandatory COVID-19 cases, but it's not clear at this time when prisoners were required to undergo tests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessavenalcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 outbreakprisoncovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Central California coronavirus cases
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
Group gathers at Fresno State to pray for peace amid protests, pandemic
Here's everything allowed to reopen in CA
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two deputies shot after responding to 'multiple critical incidents' in Santa Cruz Co.
Protests held around the South Valley amid George Floyd's death
One person shot in Fresno County
Madera County Sheriff's Deputy fired after using racial slur on social media
Central California coronavirus cases
Hundreds gather in northeast Fresno to voice concerns about police brutality
Man and woman injured in central Fresno shooting
Show More
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
George Floyd remembered, honored at NC service
2 men killed, woman injured in shooting outside central Fresno gas station
Senior Spotlight: San Joaquin Memorial's Margaret Smith to attend Harvard in 2021
Visalia couple accused of baiting, beating thieves cleared of criminal wrongdoing
More TOP STORIES News