Grand opening held for Downtown Fresno rooftop bar and restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Downtown Fresno had a grand opening for a rooftop restaurant and bar this week.Quail State opened its doors to the public for the first time on Wednesday.They had to pivot their service due to the covid restrictions.You can get a sneak peek of the new space -- they are allowing people to experience what the bar looks like and selling holiday gifts.People can purchase wine, specialty spirits, bartending supplies, locally crafted charcuterie boards, shirts and more."Quail State Fresno specializes in locally sourced and seasonal cocktails," says Co-Owner Joshua Islas. "Obviously, since we are not allowed to serve cocktails right now unless they are to-go, we decided to provide the people of Fresno with unique natural wines - which we are the first place in Fresno where you can purchase a selection of natural wines."Their name is derived from the state bird -- the California Quail.They will be open through December 24, Wednesday through Sunday, and masks are required.