Business

Grand opening held for Downtown Fresno rooftop bar and restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Downtown Fresno had a grand opening for a rooftop restaurant and bar this week.

Quail State opened its doors to the public for the first time on Wednesday.

They had to pivot their service due to the covid restrictions.

You can get a sneak peek of the new space -- they are allowing people to experience what the bar looks like and selling holiday gifts.

People can purchase wine, specialty spirits, bartending supplies, locally crafted charcuterie boards, shirts and more.

"Quail State Fresno specializes in locally sourced and seasonal cocktails," says Co-Owner Joshua Islas. "Obviously, since we are not allowed to serve cocktails right now unless they are to-go, we decided to provide the people of Fresno with unique natural wines - which we are the first place in Fresno where you can purchase a selection of natural wines."

Their name is derived from the state bird -- the California Quail.

They will be open through December 24, Wednesday through Sunday, and masks are required.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno downtownbarfresno downtownrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News