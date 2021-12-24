More rain, snow on Christmas Eve, another storm expected to move in this weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11378066" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A storm system is moving through Central California as travelers head out for the holidays.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Storms moving through Central California, bringing waterlogged streets, weather-related accidents, and road hazards, are expected to continue on Christmas Eve.More rain will hit the Valley floor on Thursday while snow levels are expected to drop below 3,000 feet, bringing a few inches of snow to the foothills.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the rain will move out Christmas Eve night. Central California will start off dry on Christmas Day, but a second storm will push into the region by the afternoon.A Winter Storm Warning is in effect as mountain communities in higher elevations are expecting several feet of snow.Anyone heading to the foothills or mountains should have the right winter equipment and bring tire chains, the California Highway Patrol says.Meanwhile, travelers who are taking Interstate 5 over the Tejon Pass should expect some snow showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service in Hanford said.There won't be a lot of snow, but black ice could cause travel delays or closures.On Thursday and Friday, city crews were busy playing catch-up, filling potholes and cleaning up debris, while bracing for the next round of wet weather in the days ahead.Water was covering Peach and Olive Avenue, causing an issue for drivers. The storm drain took in too much debris, and the clog caused some flooding. At least four cars stalled in the pool of water.Rain also pounded Highway 41 just outside of Coarsegold.In central Fresno, a large tree branch was hanging over Roosevelt Avenue near Pine, forcing traffic to turn around.Remember, in Fresno you can report, potholes, flooding or street obstructions to 311 or using the Fresgo app. The city will have crews on standby this week to help quickly tackle any problems that pop up.The rain made most roads in Central California slick and kept California Highway Patrol officers busy.Those traveling in the mountains should carry tire chains. Travelers will also want to make sure they have an extra jacket, blanket, snacks and water just in case they're caught in a road delay.The Creek Fire burn scar area is prompting additional concerns. County officials say they've been getting daily updates from the National Weather Service.