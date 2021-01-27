WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
High Wind Warning
Full Story
LIVE: StormWarn30 Radar
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Valley Grown
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
road safety
TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
KGO
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
SAN FRANCISCO -- With wet weather comes dangerous driving conditions. If you hit a puddle or standing water while driving and start hydroplaning, don't panic.
RELATED:
An Atmospheric River is headed to Central California. Here's what to expect
Watch the video above for a look at what you should do in case hydroplaning happens.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
VIDEO: Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast
Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
Here's what you should do when your car gets stuck in the snow
How-To: Install snow chains on your vehicles
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
california
safety
flooding
storm
weather
road safety
rain
driving
severe weather
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD SAFETY
Know the Road: How to keep pedestrians safe as a driver
Airbag jeans could help keep motorcyclists safer
Know the Road: Tips for reporting a crime
Know the Road: How to stay safe as a pedestrian near the road
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California storm: Rain causes some flooding in Merced
An Atmospheric River is headed to Central CA. What to expect
Central CA first responders prepared to help with weather emergencies
Madera, Mariposa Co. residents bracing for winter storm one week after Mono wind event
City of Fresno preparing for possible flooding, Mayor Dyer says
Areas impacted by Creek Fire preparing for winter storm to hit
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with truck in central Fresno
Show More
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
FDA places alert on hand sanitizers from Mexico
Longtime South Valley law enforcement officer dies of COVID-19
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
One shot and killed in Atwater, another hospitalized
More TOP STORIES News