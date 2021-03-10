business

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers to open eatery in Hanford

A popular chain known for its chicken fingers and Texas toast is adding another location in Central California.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular chain known for its chicken fingers and Texas toast is adding another location in Central California.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open up a new restaurant in Hanford this summer on Lacey Boulevard near 12th Avenue.

The new business will create 100 new jobs as they plan to hire locally for multiple positions, including management and hourly crew members.

Raising Canes in Hanford opens on July 6.

Business owners announced late last year the opening of a Clovis location in the Sierra Pavilion Shopping Center.
