New chicken restaurant opening in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new restaurant is coming to Clovis that celebrates all things chicken.
On Tuesday night, the city council approved the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers drive-thru.
It will be located in the Sierra Pavilion Shopping Center on the corner of Shaw and Cole Avenues in the building formerly occupied by the Pier 1 Imports store which recently closed.
The current building will be torn down to make room for the new building that will include a double-drive thru.
The Louisiana-based restaurant will be the first in Fresno County.
