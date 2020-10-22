New chicken restaurant opening in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new restaurant is coming to Clovis that celebrates all things chicken.On Tuesday night, the city council approved the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers drive-thru.It will be located in the Sierra Pavilion Shopping Center on the corner of Shaw and Cole Avenues in the building formerly occupied by the Pier 1 Imports store which recently closed.The current building will be torn down to make room for the new building that will include a double-drive thru.The Louisiana-based restaurant will be the first in Fresno County.