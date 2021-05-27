Raising Cane's to open Visalia, Tulare restaurants this summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Popular chicken fingers restaurant, Raising Cane's, plans to open two more locations in the South Valley this summer.The eatery will open a store in Visalia at the corner of Mooney Boulevard and Caldwell Avenue.Another location is under construction near Prosperity Avenue and Laspina Street in Tulare.Raising Cane's is known for its chicken fingers and Cane's sauce, crinkle-cut fries and Texas toast.The Tulare location is expected to open by late July. It's unclear when the Visalia location will open its doors.These are the two latest locations announced by the restaurant chain coming to the Central Valley. The eatery will also open stores in Fresno, Clovis and Hanford.