New boba tea shop, Rare Tea, opens in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new boba tea shop is now open in Clovis.Hundreds lined up for the grand opening of Rare Tea on Monday. The popular tea chain has more than 20 locations across California.The new location in Clovis off Shaw and Armstrong Avenues is the first in the Central Valley.The shop offers a variety of drinks and treats, but it's best known for its "tea-presso" machine."It's similar to an Espresso coffee machine, but it's going to be serving up organic teas," said Selena Le, marketing director for Rare Tea. "Takes about a minute and a half to brew them. And you can get it with fresh organic milk and toppings, boba and crystal boba."Rare Tea says it is already working on opening new locations up across the Central Valley.