Fairmont Elementary celebrates Reading Across America

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Education Watch, schools around the Valley are participating in Read Across America Week.

Valley first responders, Sanger High football players, and Assemblymember Jim Patterson were among the special guests sharing stories at Fairmont Elementary School in Sanger.

"It is so important that people who have influence and relationships with these kids to demonstrate to them how important reading is," said Assemblymember Patterson. "You can pass that love along."

Patterson isn't a new face to Fairmont. He's been celebrating Read Across America Day with the students for years now.

Guests brought their own books to read, or picked some from the school's library.

Action News reporter Amanda Aguilar chose to read "Dandelion" by Don Freeman.

According to school staff, reading is crucial to a child's development. If they see adults enjoying the wonders of reading, more than likely, they will want to follow.

"We like to show the students that whether you're five, whether you're 45, the importance of reading every day," said Jill Manfredo. "So, having the community members come into the classroom, model that and also having their peers from the high school come in and read to the students creates that excitement, excitement around books."

The Read Across America initiative was launched in 1998 by the National Education Association. It is the country's largest celebration of reading.