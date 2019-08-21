u.s. & world

Amazon rainforest fires rise to record number, smoke visible from space

Wildfires are burning at a record rate in Brazil's Amazon rainforest, creating a plume of smoke so large that it can be seen from space.

A government monitoring agency said Brazil has seen a record number of wildfires this year, counting 74,155 as of Tuesday. That's up 84 percent over the same period last year.

NASA's Earth Observatory released satellite photographs taken earlier this month showing smoke from the fires in the air over the Brazilian states of Rondnia, Amazonas, Pará and Mato Grosso.

According to NASA, the fire season in the region usually peaks in early September and ends by November.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has suggested without citing any evidence that non-governmental organizations could be to blame for the fires. Bolsonaro said Wednesday that nonprofits whose budgets have been cut may be setting fires "to draw attention against me, against the government of Brazil."

Some NGOs blame Bolsonaro's pro-development policies for a reportedly sharp increase in Amazon deforestation and the government has faced international pressure to protect the vast rainforest from illegal logging or mining activities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
amazonforest firewildfireu.s. & worldclimate changesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Trump administration moves to end limits on child detention
People who flirt using emojis get more dates: study
Ind. man accused of million-dollar scam using fake bar codes
Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
Serial robber accused of carjacking, robbing fast-food restaurants in Fresno
Mother of 3 has long road to recovery after horrific crash
Alert of unsubstantiated threat at Fresno City has students wanting transparency from police
Family mourns sisters killed in Madera County crash
2 arrested for marijuana grow laced with dangerous chemicals
Civil rights activist among several arrested during protest in Fresno
Show More
Memorial to be held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
What to know about blue-green algae before heading to CA lakes
Road shut down as crews respond to gas leak in southeast Fresno
Lemoore set to move forward with two cannabis dispensaries
More TOP STORIES News